I have seen his terrible side: Dimple Kapadia on Nana Patekar

The frenzy let loose following Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment allegations on Nana Patekar has led to one more woman stepping forward testifying to the accused’s dark history.



Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia is making rounds on social media with one of her old videos coming afloat where she recounts her relationship Patekar in good words but also goes on to shed light on the actor’s ‘dark side.’

“I think he is obnoxious,” she begins and goes on to say: “As far as his talent goes, there's no match to him. He is an extremely talented man. When I see talent like him, sau khoon bhi maaf hai. Sab kuch maaf hai. Meri jaan bhi lelo. That's the effect he has on me.”

The 61-year-old Janbaaz star went on to highlight Patekar’s flaws as well saying she is well aware of his dark side.

“But, as a person, with me he has been very, very nice, kind and a good friend. But I have also seen his terrible side... the dark side. We all have a dark side which is nicely and safely kept aside,” she goes on to say.