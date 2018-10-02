Tue October 02, 2018
AFP
October 2, 2018

Google teams with Ubisoft to test video game streaming

SAN FRANCISCO: Google on Monday announced that it will test a video game streaming platform with the release of "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" by Ubisoft this week.

Google is collaborating with the French video game colossus to use a new instalment in the hit "Assassin's Creed" franchise to test the ability of Project Stream technology to provide the kind of quick, seamless play powered by in-home consoles as an online service.

"We're going to push the limits with one of the most demanding applications for streaming - a blockbuster video game," Google product manager Catherine Hsiao said in a blog post.

The technical test will be limited to the United States, where a select number of people will get to play "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" streamed to Chrome Browsers on desktop or laptop computers starting on October 5.

Versions of the new "Assassin's Creed" will be released that same day for play on PlayStation 4 and Xbox Once consoles as well as personal computers on disks or as downloads.

Having a disk in a console or computer, or installing the game software, enables high-resolution, speedy play.

Console quality video game play streamed online as a service, hosted on servers in the internet cloud, faces challenges including moving data quickly enough to avoid lags in action or imagery.

"Google's goal with Project Stream is to solve some existing challenges with streaming," Ubisoft said in a blog post.

Improvements in internet bandwidth, computing power and data storage capabilities are enabling "disruptive technologies" such as streaming which have the potential to change the way games are created as well as played, according to Ubisoft.

Google launched a website were people could apply for invitations to take part in the test, which will feature free streaming play of "Assassin's Creed Odyssey" while Project Stream technology is put through its paces.

"The incredible visual fidelity of its world combined with the mechanical demands of being a Spartan mercenary in Ancient Greece make 'Assassin's Creed Odyssey' the perfect candidate to push Project Stream to its limits," Ubisoft said.

