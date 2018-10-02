Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC

KP Govt completes 255 mini hydropower projects, proposes 7 projects for inclusion in CPEC
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA

Swaraj under fire over useless speech at UNGA
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Fire in Karachi Techno City doused

Fire in Karachi Techno City doused
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Business

REUTERS
October 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Instagram names Adam Mosseri as new head

NEW YORK: Facebook Inc´s Instagram on Monday announced that long-term insider Adam Mosseri will take over as the new head of the photo-sharing app, a week after its co-founders resigned.

Mosseri, who joined Facebook in 2008, was most recently Instagram´s vice president of product. He had previously overseen Facebook´s news feed and spent a decade working closely with Facebook´s Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg.

 Mosseri will oversee all functions of the business and will recruit a new executive team.

Co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger resigned as chief executive officer and chief technical officer of Instagram last week giving scant explanation for the move.

Their departure from Instagram, Facebook´s fastest-growing revenue generator, followed the exit of Jan Koum, co-founder of Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp.

Last week, Systrom and Krieger said they planned to take time off and explore their "curiosity and creativity again".

Shares of Facebook were down 1.3 percent at $162.35.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Business

Canada, US reach NAFTA deal: Canadian media

Canada, US reach NAFTA deal: Canadian media
Saudi business delegation arrives in Pakistan

Saudi business delegation arrives in Pakistan
Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in October

Petroleum prices to remain unchanged in October
Load More load more

Spotlight

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera

PM Imran Khan's lookalike spotted in Nowshera
Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik accused of cheating on Gigi Hadid

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Fakhr-e-Alam all set to make history by soaring through on a solo flight

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Photos & Videos

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of late actor Raj Kapoor, passes away at 87

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra wedding happening soon: reports
Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges

Video showing Tanushree Dutta’s car being attacked in 2008 emerges
WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’