Mon October 01, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?

Who deposited Rs2.25 billion in Karachi falooda vendor’s account?
$10 billion a year

$10 billion a year
India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi

India behind terror attacks in Pakistan, says Qureshi
300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar

300 Pakistani property owners in UAE come under FBR radar
Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Complete text of statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN

Video: Statement by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at UN
DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow

DG ISI among five three-star generals retiring tomorrow
Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE

Pakistan allows export of 150 falcons to UAE
Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Billions found in falooda vendor’s bank account

Sports

REUTERS
October 1, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Australia opener Renshaw a doubt for first Pakistan test

SYDNEY: Australia opener Matt Renshaw is a doubt for the series-opening test against Pakistan after suffering a head injury in a tour match in Dubai.

Renshaw, who has a history of concussions, exited the match against a Pakistan ‘A’ side after being hit by a pull shot from batsman Abid Ali when fielding at short leg on Sunday.

Renshaw was wearing a helmet when he was struck in the side of the head. He pulled it off immediately and sat with his head in his hands before being examined by medical staff.

He came off the ground for further checks and was replaced in the lineup by Marnus Labuschagne.

Opening batsman Aaron Finch said Renshaw was in good spirits, but the selectors are likely to be cautious about playing the Yorkshire-born 22-year-old in the first test starting on Sunday.

Renshaw suffered concussion in a warm-up mishap before a Sheffield Shield match for Queensland in March and was subbed out of the game.

He was also withdrawn from a 2017 test against Pakistan in Sydney having been hit while fielding just days after being struck by a bouncer when batting.

“He’s okay,” Finch told reporters. “It was a pretty heavy knock to the head there.

“He’s been with the medical staff all afternoon but he seems in really good spirits. He’s confident that his headaches are subsiding pretty quickly.”

The Renshaw blow soured an otherwise positive day for Australia’s batsmen with Finch, Shaun Marsh and younger brother Mitchell all spending valuable time in the middle as the tourists moved to 207 for two at the close of the second day’s play, in reply to 278.

One-day specialist Finch, hoping to make his test debut after his surprise selection in Tim Paine’s squad, scored 54 in an 82-run opening stand with Usman Khawaja, while number three Shaun Marsh and Mitchell were unbeaten on 54 and 53 respectively.

“It was nice to get out in the middle after training away for the best part of a week and doing the hard yards,” said 31-year-old Finch.

“It’s still about playing my natural game which is quite aggressive generally.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Shahid Afridi to grace UAE T20x as Icon Player

Shahid Afridi to grace UAE T20x as Icon Player
South Africa stutter before beating Zimbawe

South Africa stutter before beating Zimbawe
Nishioka claims maiden ATP singles title

Nishioka claims maiden ATP singles title
Load More load more

Spotlight

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday

Martina Hingis announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway: ´I´m a victim of sexual assault´
Paris names its first street after a fashion designer

Paris names its first street after a fashion designer
'Night School' tops weekend box office

'Night School' tops weekend box office

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
KP Governor House now open for public as well

KP Governor House now open for public as well

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

Who is the Pakistani fangirl India's going crazy about?

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’

WATCH: Kanye West's first performance after changing his stage name to ‘Ye’