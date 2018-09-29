Harvard admissions bias case can proceed to trial: US judge

BOSTON: A federal judge on Friday cleared the way for a lawsuit accusing Harvard University of discriminating against Asian-American applicants to go to trial, a closely watched case that could influence the use of race in college admissions decisions.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston rejected duelling motions by Harvard and a nonprofit group suing the Ivy League university to rule in their favour ahead of a trial set to begin on October 15.

The ruling came after the US Justice Department, which has been investigating Harvard for potential civil rights violations over its affirmative action policy, threw its support behind the 2014 lawsuit by Students for Fair Admissions Inc.

Representatives for the group and Harvard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The US Supreme Court has ruled that universities may use affirmative action to help minority applicants get into college. Conservatives have said such programs can hurt white people and Asian-Americans.

In a 2014 lawsuit, SFFA, which is headed by a prominent anti-affirmative action activist, alleged that evidence showed that Harvard’s admissions process significantly disadvantages Asian-Americans compared with other groups.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Harvard has denied the allegations and has criticized the lawsuit as an effort to attack the right of colleges to consider race as an admissions factor.