Sat September 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city

Pakistanis selling properties on throwaway prices in ME city
Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced

Pakistani air hostess missing in Canada traced
India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final

India vs Bangladesh Match Live Updates: Asia Cup 2018 Final
US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia

Jahangir Tareen was rightly punished, says PTI’s Seema Zia
Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history

Imran Khan’s Pakistan dam fund appeal could be the largest crowdfunding effort in history
Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs

Google Indie Games Accelerator: Indian game industry veteran speaks highly of Pakistani entrepreneurs
Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed

Asia Cup 2018: The honeymoon is over for Sarfraz Ahmed
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Talks begin to determine if Pakistan will seek IMF bailout

Talks begin to determine if Pakistan will seek IMF bailout

World

REUTERS
September 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Harvard admissions bias case can proceed to trial: US judge

BOSTON: A federal judge on Friday cleared the way for a lawsuit accusing Harvard University of discriminating against Asian-American applicants to go to trial, a closely watched case that could influence the use of race in college admissions decisions.

US District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston rejected duelling motions by Harvard and a nonprofit group suing the Ivy League university to rule in their favour ahead of a trial set to begin on October 15.

The ruling came after the US Justice Department, which has been investigating Harvard for potential civil rights violations over its affirmative action policy, threw its support behind the 2014 lawsuit by Students for Fair Admissions Inc.

Representatives for the group and Harvard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The US Supreme Court has ruled that universities may use affirmative action to help minority applicants get into college. Conservatives have said such programs can hurt white people and Asian-Americans.

In a 2014 lawsuit, SFFA, which is headed by a prominent anti-affirmative action activist, alleged that evidence showed that Harvard’s admissions process significantly disadvantages Asian-Americans compared with other groups.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Harvard has denied the allegations and has criticized the lawsuit as an effort to attack the right of colleges to consider race as an admissions factor.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Hundreds killed in Indonesia’s tsunami-struck city of Palu

Hundreds killed in Indonesia’s tsunami-struck city of Palu
´I´m a slumdog´, Mike Tyson says on India trip

´I´m a slumdog´, Mike Tyson says on India trip
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
South Korean embassy official receives jail term for issuing fake visas to Pakistanis

South Korean embassy official receives jail term for issuing fake visas to Pakistanis

Load More load more

Spotlight

Nabila all set to style Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar

Nabila all set to style Manish Malhotra’s upcoming show in Qatar

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shraddha Kapoor unveils first look of Saina Nehwal's biopic

Shoaib Malik flies to India, prepares with Sania to welcome baby in few days

Shoaib Malik flies to India, prepares with Sania to welcome baby in few days

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Your husband is shooting with Patekar: Tanushree on Twinkle Khanna's support

Photos & Videos

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami

Hundreds killed in Indonesia quake-tsunami
Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!