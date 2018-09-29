Is Rohit Sharma eying Virat Kohli’s captaincy?

DUBAI: Acting skipper Rohit Sharma triggered a debate in India after he told media that ‘he was ready’ to lead the team whenever opportunity comes leaving many to wonder whether Virat Kohli’s time is over.



Stylish opener, who was tasked to lead the Indian team in Asia Cup 2018 in absence of Kohli, was highly praised by the coach and cricket experts for successfully defending the title for the team in blue.

He stunned everyone with his response when asked to comment on chances of a “long term role”. “Absolutely (laughs)..we have just won, so I am ready. Whenever the opportunity comes, I will be ready,” he replied.

India retained the Asia Cup with a three-wicket win off the last ball against a fighting Bangladesh who were anchored by a maiden hundred from opener Liton Das in Dubai on Friday.

India made heavy weather of a modest 223-run target as Bangladesh fought for every run before the title holders achieved victory off the last ball watched by a capacity 25,000 holiday crowd at Dubai stadium.

Explaining what turned the team into a winning unit, Rohit said that the reason behind the team’s success was the freedom they got to play their natural game and not worry about the pressure of getting dropped.

“For us as a captain or a coach, we got to make sure that they (players) have that liberty to play their game. Not to feel any pressure. And of course, I have led India before, not for a while but for a one-off tournament, so I understand the dynamics of this team, how we play cricket, how we want to go forward as a team,” he added.