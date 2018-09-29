Sat September 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 29, 2018

Nana Patekar in process of serving legal notice to Tanushree Dutta

The worldwide  #MeToo movement finally struck Bollywood a few days ago when actress Tanushree Dutta came forth accusing famed actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her ten years ago.

The allegations have put veteran actor Nana Patekar under hot waters. It is reportedly said that the ‘Kaala’ star is planning to file a lawsuit and is in process of sending legal notice to Tanushree for levelling false accusations against him.

Also read:  One more steps forward testifying Tanushree Dutta's harassment claims

“We are in process of sending legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth. We will send the notice later today which will be basically a notice seeking apology for her statements,” said Nana Patekar’s lawyer Rajendra Shikodkar.

The debacle surfaced when Tanushree alleged Nana Patekar had behaved inappropriately with her in 2008 on the sets of ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ while shooting for a song.

Tanushree, recalling the incident, revealed, “He was being aggressive and was pushing me around. I complained about him, but it was not heard. They (film crew) were forcing me to do an intimate step. My contract stated that it was a solo dance sequence, and it was not supposed to be a duet. It was a way to manipulate me. This was the whole harassment situation going on.”

She also went on to add that in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident she and her family were attacked by an angry mob for which she had to abandon the film industry because nobody stood up for her at the time. 

