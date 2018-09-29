Daily horoscope for Saturday, September 29, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

For the next six weeks, your focus is on money. Look for new ways to earn money or to get a better job.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

In the next month, you can recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. Plus, you will attract people and favorable circumstances to you. Ole!

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Work alone in the next month. This is a good time to think about what you want your future year (birthday to birthday) to be all about.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Your popularity will increase in the next six weeks. Get ready for this. Accept all invitations and enjoy the company of others. (Invite someone over.)

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

For the next month, bosses, parents, teachers and people in authority will notice you more, and they will admire you. If asked to accept increased responsibility, say yes.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Explore opportunities to travel and get further education or training in the next six weeks, because you can. Look for ways to expand your experience of the world.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You can benefit from the wealth and resources of others in the next month. This also is a good time to apply for a mortgage or ask for a loan.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will need more sleep in the next month because the Sun is now as far away from you as it gets all year, and the Sun is your source of energy. (Go to bed.)

SAGITTARIUS



(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because you’re keen to turn over a new leaf in the next six weeks, help yourself do this. Plan a new diet and exercise regimen. Organize your stuff at home and at work. Just do it.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Slip away on a vacation in the next month, because you want to play! Romance, love affairs, sports events and pleasant excursions with children will delight you.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Home, family and your domestic life will be your focus in the next month. You also might want to cocoon at home more than usual.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Fasten your seatbelt, because the tempo of your days will accelerate in the next month. You have places to go, things to do and people to see!