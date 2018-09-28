Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Reign of the middle-aged white man is over: House of Cards 6 trailer released

Following the dismissal of Kevin Spacey from the hit show House of Cards over sexual assault accusations, Robin Wright has taken charge of the show as her character becomes the embodiment of power in the new trailer.

Approaching the sixth season without the lead role of Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood, the show seems to still be going on with a strong female lead now taking over the screen as the new Commander in Chief of the United States of America as declared in the new trailer of the upcoming season.

A wave of anticipation has been swept over the fans after the release of the short preview where Claire Underwood could be seen stating a groundbreaking dialogue: “The reign of the middle-aged white man is over.”

The show is also bringing to the screen fresh faces including Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

The new season will be ready for release on November 2. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

One more steps forward testifying Tanushree Dutta's harassment claims

One more steps forward testifying Tanushree Dutta's harassment claims

Koffee with Karan's new season to kick off with Deepika and Alia as guests

Koffee with Karan's new season to kick off with Deepika and Alia as guests

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad
I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Load More load more

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Reign of the middle-aged white man is over: House of Cards 6 trailer released

Reign of the middle-aged white man is over: House of Cards 6 trailer released

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!