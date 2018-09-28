Reign of the middle-aged white man is over: House of Cards 6 trailer released

Following the dismissal of Kevin Spacey from the hit show House of Cards over sexual assault accusations, Robin Wright has taken charge of the show as her character becomes the embodiment of power in the new trailer.



Approaching the sixth season without the lead role of Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood, the show seems to still be going on with a strong female lead now taking over the screen as the new Commander in Chief of the United States of America as declared in the new trailer of the upcoming season.

A wave of anticipation has been swept over the fans after the release of the short preview where Claire Underwood could be seen stating a groundbreaking dialogue: “The reign of the middle-aged white man is over.”

The show is also bringing to the screen fresh faces including Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

The new season will be ready for release on November 2.