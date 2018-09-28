Fri September 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself

Indian vice air chief accidentally shoots himself
Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar

Bank accounts with Rs10mln monthly deposit on FBR radar
PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy

PM under mounting pressure to exempt blue-eyed bureaucrats from transfer policy
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries

Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s son, nephew made parliamentary secretaries
Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Dolphin Force officials divide the internet after helping female riders in Lahore

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all

Bushra Bibi says Imran Khan has no greed for anything at all
Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair

Asad Umar denies favour to brother Zubair
Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter

Fawad Chaudhry, Nafisa Shah up in arms, trade barbs on Twitter
Return of the jinns

Return of the jinns
Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Karan Johar's magnum opus stars SRK, Aamir, Ranveer and Deepika

Pakistan

APP
September 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan has no plan to go for IMF programme instantly, clarifies Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance Asad Umar Friday said that Pakistan had no plan to go for a programme with International Monetary Fund (IMF) instantly to get fresh loans.

Talking to media after addressing a business community here at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Asad Umar said Pakistan was currently engaged with the IMF team who is on a visit to Pakistan, for review mission negotiations.

Also Read: Talks begin to determine if Pakistan will seek IMF bailout

He said review talks with IMF team were a matter of routine job after completion of programme.

However, he said that whenever Pakistan would need to start a new programme with IMF, the current negotiations would act as a base for it.

Earlier, in his address to business community, the minister said the government was working to separate the tax policy and tax connection functions as part of tax reforms to facilitate the taxpayers.

He said a Tax Policy Board would be formed and business community would also be given representation in that Board.

The minister was addressing business community here at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry after inaugurating the newly constructed Export Display Centre (EDC) building of ICCI.

Asad Umar urged ICCI to develop a Master Economic Plan of Islamabad keeping in view the natural endowments of this region and share it with the government so that the available endowments of the region could be exploited for the economic development of Islamabad.

Asad Umar said, “Pakistan’s economy was undergoing bypass and will improve with the efforts of the government.”

He said government was working on a plan to provide 100-million-gallon water per day to Islamabad that would resolve water shortage issue and would also benefit the local industry in Islamabad. He assured that the government would cooperate with ICCI for new industrial estate in Islamabad.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to visit China next month

PM Imran Khan to visit China next month
Traffic warden hailed a hero for declining bribe

Traffic warden hailed a hero for declining bribe

Naval chief calls on Italian Chief of Defence General Staff

Naval chief calls on Italian Chief of Defence General Staff
Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General

Six Pak Army officers promoted to rank of Lieutenant General
Load More load more

Spotlight

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan

I wanted to quit whatever I had been doing: Shah Rukh Khan
Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

Bollywood stands up in support of Tanushree Dutta

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Instagram model murdered at wheel of Porsche in Baghdad

Photos & Videos

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

Mike Tyson arrives in India amidst tight security

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people

US State Dept spokesperson sings a song in Urdu, surprises people
'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner

'Game of Thrones' final season will disappoint some fans: Sophie Turner
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!

Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor!