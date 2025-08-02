Quake strikes KP, tremors felt across cities; no casualties

A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File

Parts of northern Pakistan, including multiple districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, were jolted by a moderate earthquake early on Friday, though there were no early reports of loss or damage.

According to seismic monitoring centres, the quake had a magnitude of 5.5 and originated in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 114 kilometres.

Tremors were felt in Peshawar and nearby districts, including Swat, Malakand, Dir, Mardan, Haripur, and Abbottabad.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department's National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) in Islamabad said the tremors were recorded at 2:03am.

Residents in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Azad Kashmir, Charsadda and Karak also reported feeling the quake.

According to reports, the jolts were noticeable in various localities of the federal capital, and authorities are continuing to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, heavy rain lashed parts of Islamabad, and Murree saw showers accompanied by thunder and lightning, adding to the overnight weather disturbance in the region.

Tremors were also reported in Gujranwala and surrounding areas.

According to a spokesperson for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the Emergency Operations Centre is in contact with all district administrations across KP.

The PDMA has advised citizens to call the helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.