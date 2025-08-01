Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has pledged to expose India’s involvement in sponsoring terrorism across Pakistan and the wider region, following New Delhi’s submission of his recent remarks to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as evidence against Islamabad.
Officials from the global anti-money laundering watchdog confirmed that the Indian government had submitted Gandapur’s statement to support its longstanding allegations that Pakistan provides support to terrorist elements.
The Indian submission cites Gandapur’s comment: “We arrest the Taliban, but our own institutions get them released, claiming they are their people” — a remark that drew domestic criticism and is now being cited by India in a bid to have Pakistan re-listed on FATF’s grey list.
In a statement, the KP CM said India submitted his statement to the global anti-money laundering watchdog “out of the context”.
“India has always been involved in terrorism in Pakistan and the region,” the KP CM said, adding that he was writing a letter to FATF to expose Indian actions in Kashmir.
He said the people and forces of Pakistan were making unprecedented sacrifices to uproot terrorism from the country.
“My message to Modi [Indian prime minister] is that we are united to defend Pakistan,” Gandapur said, warning that India was attempting to get Pakistan grey-listed again by “constructing a false narrative.”
Indian authorities have argued that this public admission by a provincial chief minister shows that Pakistan’s institutions continue to aid and protect terrorist elements.
The FATF officials said India framed the statement as a formal “charge sheet” against Pakistan, particularly highlighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a region gravely affected by terrorism and militancy.
Pakistan was taken off the FATF grey list in 2022, giving it a clean bill of health on terrorist financing and boosting its reputation among lenders — essential for Pakistan's crisis-hit economy.
The FATF's grey list — in which Pakistan was placed from 2018-2022 —places a country under increased monitoring until it has rectified identified flaws in its financial system.
