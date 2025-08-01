Iranian president to undertake maiden visit to Pakistan tomorrow

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses joint press conference along with Iran President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran, Iran, May 26, 2025. — PID

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday (tomorrow) on a maiden visit, the Foreign Office confirmed on Friday.

The FO said the Iranian president is undertaking a two-day visit from August 2-3 to Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“Dr Pezeshkian will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, senior ministers, and other high-ranking officials,” the statement added.

During his stay, Pezeshkian will meet President Asif Ali Zardari, and hold delegation-level talks with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

This marks Pezeshkian's first official visit to Pakistan as the President of Iran.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iran.

According to the Political Adviser to the Iranian President, Mehdi Sanai, official meetings and discussions with "cultural and business elites" were planned during the president’s visit.

"The relations between the two countries encompass political, economic, religious, and cultural dimensions," he had said in a X post on July 30.

The development of provincial and border cooperation, as well as increasing trade from the current $3 billion, are among the objectives of the visit, the adviser concluded.

Pezeshkian will be the second Iranian president to visit Pakistan within two years. The visit was originally scheduled for the final week of July.

In April 2024, Ebrahim Raisi paid a three-day official visit to Pakistan — just a month before his death in a helicopter crash.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif undertook a two-day bilateral visit to Iran as part of his regional tour to friendly countries aimed at expre¬ssing gratitude for their support during the conflict with India.

During the two-day visit, the premier met Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the Iranian president.

The meetings focused on Pakistan-Iran relations, particularly the promotion of trade and regional connectivity, besides covering regional issues, with appreciation for Iran’s efforts to maintain peace in the region during the war imposed on Pakistan by India.

Both sides also discussed the strengthening of strategic ties between the two countries, as well as the immediate cessation of Zionist oppression in Gaza and achieving a sustainable and lasting ceasefire.

He had previously visited Iran in May 2024 to attend the memorial ceremony of former president Raisi.