Pakistan inducts state-of-the-art Z-10ME attack helicopters

Field Marshal Asim Munir is briefed by Pakistan Army officials during the induction ceremony of Z-10ME attack helicopters on August 2, 2025. — ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir presided over the induction ceremony of the state-of-the-art Z-10ME attack helicopter into Pakistan Army Aviation during a visit to the Multan Garrison, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Saturday.

This state-of-the-art, all-weather platform is capable of precision strike operations day and night. Equipped with advanced radar systems and cutting-edge electronic warfare suites, the Z-10ME significantly enhances the Army's capability to engage diverse aerial and ground threats," the military's media wing added.

During his visit, the army chief also witnessed a firepower demonstration by the newly inducted Z-10ME helicopters at the Muzaffargarh Field Firing Ranges.

"The induction of this potent system marks a major leap in the modernisation of Army Aviation, reinforcing its integrated battlefield response and capacity to deliver decisive effects against potential adversaries," read the press release issued by the ISPR.

Interacting with troops, the army chief lauded their exceptional morale, professionalism, and combat proficiency.

He appreciated the successful demonstration of combined arms tactics, reflecting the Army's firm resolve to maintain a decisive edge in the evolving character of warfare.

Furthermore, Field Marshal Munir was also briefed on the formation’s operational preparedness and ongoing training activities, where he expressed satisfaction over the high standards of readiness.

The COAS engaged with members of academia and civil society in an interactive session, where he underscored the significance of national unity, civil-military synergy, and a whole-of-nation approach in countering hybrid threats and fostering societal cohesion.