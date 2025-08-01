Pakistan-China ties remain steadfast despite changing dynamics: COAS

COAS attends 98th founding anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China at GHQ. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir has reaffirmed that Pakistan’s friendship with China remains steadfast and resilient, despite shifting strategic dynamics, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday.

According to the military's media wing, the army chief made these remarks while attending the 98th founding anniversary of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) with senior Chinese and Pakistani military officials in attendance.

The chief guest at the ceremony was the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong, the ISPR said. Chinese envoy was joined by China’s Defence Attaché Major General Wang Zhong, other embassy officials and senior officers from Pakistan's Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Field Marshal warmly received the Chinese guests and extended congratulations on behalf of the Pakistan Army.

In his remarks, he praised the PLA’s role in ensuring China’s defence and nation-building efforts over nearly a century, the press release read.

COAS Asim Munir highlighted that the Pakistan-China strategic relationship exemplifies mutual trust, unwavering support, and shared commitment.

“Our friendship with China is unique, time-tested, and exceptionally resilient,” ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.

Highlighting the strength of bilateral military ties, Field Marshal Munir said: “The PLA and Pakistan Army are true brothers-in-arms. Our enduring partnership is central to promoting regional stability and securing our shared strategic interests.”

On the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong thanked the COAS for hosting the event and acknowledged the sacrifices made by the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed Beijing’s unwavering support for and commitment to its strategic partnership with Islamabad.