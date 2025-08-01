Five cops martyred in Rahim Yar Khan checkpost attack

This collage shows martyred cops in bandit attack on checkpost in RYK on August 1, 2025 — X/@OfficialDPRPP

RAHIM YAR KHAN: At least five Elite Force personnel were martyred and two others wounded after armed bandits attacked a checkpost in the Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab late on Thursday night, police said.

Punjab police spokesperson said in a statement that a group of heavily armed assailants targeted Shekhani checkpost under the cover of darkness, resulting in the martyrdom of five cops.

During an exchange of fire, one dacoit was also killed, said the spokesperson.

The martyred cops were identified as Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Khalil, Nakheel and Ghazanfar Abbas.

Two of the slain policemen belonged to Rahim Yar Khan, while the remaining three hailed from Bahawalnagar district.

Taking strict notice of the incident, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar has summoned a report from the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur and issued strict instructions to the DPO Rahim Yar Khan to arrest the culprits involved in the attack on Elite Force personnel in the Katcha region.

Paying tribute to slain officers, Dr Anwar said their sacrifice would not be forgotten and described their martyrdom as a mark of “great courage and duty”.

“Bandits launched a cowardly attack in the dead of night,” he said, adding that such cowardly acts could not shake the morale of the police force.

The Punjab police chief said that the police operation against the riverine criminal groups will continue with full strength and resolve, stressing that those responsible will be brought to justice.