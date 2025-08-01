Senior lawyer Khawaja Shamsul Islam. — Geo News

KARACHI: Senior lawyer Khawaja Shamsul Islam was fatally shot and his son wounded in a targeted attack in DHA Phase VI on Friday.

According to police, the lawyer and his son were leaving a mosque — where they had attended a funeral prayer — when a masked assailant wearing shalwar kameez opened fire on them. The attacker fled the scene unchallenged on a motorcycle immediately after the shooting.

Islam received a bullet to the abdomen, while his son was shot in the back. Both were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the lawyer succumbed to his injuries.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the assailant had covered his face. Police recovered two casings and one live bullet from the crime scene, which have been taken into custody for forensic analysis.

DIG South Asad Raza said preliminary investigations suggest the shooting took place during an altercation, though further inquiry is ongoing.

Police officials later identified the suspect as Imran Khan Afridi.

Islam was known for his expertise in civil cases and had represented clients in over 500 legal matters. He was actively involved in litigation concerning high-value properties across Karachi, worth billions of rupees.

He was also the counsel in a prominent case regarding the conversion of Fatima Jinnah’s residence, Qasr-e-Naz, into a girls’ hostel and dental college.

This was not the first attack on him. In November 2024, he had survived a similar assassination attempt during which he was shot in the hand.

In reaction to the killing, the Karachi Bar Association announced a boycott of court proceedings on Saturday. The bar termed the lawyer’s killing as "brutal" and said he was gunned down during Friday prayers.

The Sindh High Court Bar Association also strongly condemned the murder and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has expressed sorrow over the murder of Advocate Islam. According to a spokesperson, the provincial chief executive has offered condolences to the bereaved family and directed law enforcement agencies to immediately investigate the incident.

CM Shah also instructed authorities to ensure the killers are swiftly brought to justice.