Fri September 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 28, 2018

Naval chief calls on Italian Chief of Defence General Staff

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, who was on an official visit toItaly called on Italian Chief of Defence General Staff, General Claudio Graziano and Secretary General Defence, Lt General Carlo Magrassi in separate meetings, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Public Relations of Pakistan Navy on Friday.

During the meetings, professional matters of mutual interest and bilateral defence ties were dilated upon.

Italian dignitaries appreciated therole and contributions of Pakistan Navy in spearheading various initiatives formaintaining peace and stability and lawful order at sea.

Both sides agreed and looked forward to further enhancing the interaction between Pakistan and Italy in the diverse fields of training, mutual visits, port calls and defence collaboration.

