Wed September 26, 2018
Asia Cup 2018: Pictures of mysterious Pakistani fangirl go viral in India

India vs Afghanistan live cricket score streaming: Asia Cup 2018

Japanese apparel firm plans outsourcing from Pakistan

Where is Maryam Nawaz?

PM Imran Khan seeks report to make Nacta potent

UK action linked to evidence: Sajid

Policy without strategy?

Was almost cast in ‘Game of Thrones, says Sunny Leone

Treatment with bureaucrats: Contradiction in PTI’s stance before and after coming to power

Bipin threatens another surgical strike

Sports

Web Desk
September 26, 2018

Anushka Sharma cheers on as Virat receives India’s highest sports’ award

India’s power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are going strong since their marriage last year and are always there for each other in good and bad times.

Recently Virat was presented with the country’s highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

As the ace cricketer walked up to the stage to collect the award, Virat was cheered on by his lady-love Anushka Sharma, as she clapped and rejoiced with pride.

Anushka was captured on video applauding for Virat in a cute PDA that has garnered eyeballs from both the cricket and the film world. 

