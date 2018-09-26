Anushka Sharma cheers on as Virat receives India’s highest sports’ award

India’s power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are going strong since their marriage last year and are always there for each other in good and bad times.



Recently Virat was presented with the country’s highest sporting honour, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

As the ace cricketer walked up to the stage to collect the award, Virat was cheered on by his lady-love Anushka Sharma, as she clapped and rejoiced with pride.

Anushka was captured on video applauding for Virat in a cute PDA that has garnered eyeballs from both the cricket and the film world.