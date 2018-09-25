Tasveer South Asian Film Festival to begin in USA from Friday

ISLAMABAD: Tasveer South Asian Film Festival will commence in the USA from Friday, Radio Pakistan Tuesday reported.

The festival will allocate 30 percent of screening time to Pakistani content.

Local films that will be showcased at the 10-day event including Pakistani film Cake that will open the festival.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s documentaries "A Girl In The River" and "Look But With Love", Mehreen Jabbar’s "Lala Begum", Ali Osman Bajwa’s "Gorakh Dhandha" and Ali Sohail Jaura’s "Nanu Aur Main” will also be screened.

The festival will continue till 7th of next month.