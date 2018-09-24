Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

MUMBAI: India’s habitual act of directing extremism towards movies is no secret. After the ‘Padmaavat’ row and the protests it sparked from Indian far-right groups, it is Salman Khan’s upcoming production ‘Loveyatri’ to receive the same treatment now.



Starring Aayush Sharma opposite fellow debutante Warina Hussain, the movie, previously titled ‘Loveratri’, irked the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) that objected that the film distorts the meaning of Hindu festival Navratri.

A Bihar court had ordered an FIR to be registered against Salman Khan for hurting the Hindu sentiments and promoting obscenity in this new venture.

Reacting to all the controversy surrounding his film, main lead Aayush Sharma revealed that 'Loveyatri' is a celebration of love and culture and that it was hard to give up the original title stating that all the objection that surfaced was unnecessary.

“Our intention was very clear. We wanted a film that connects with most people. There was an unnecessary conversation and objection happening over it,” he said.

Aayush also added that the film does not hurt anybody’s religious sentiments and that there is no “double meaning dialogue.

“I don’t need unnecessary attention and I don’t want anybody else to get the attention, so if you have a problem, we will change it (title). So, we gave up on the title and it is ok,” he explained.

‘Loveyatri’ is all set to see the light of day on October 5.