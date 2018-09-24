Mon September 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India thrash listless Pakistan

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM

Buzdar faces challenge of becoming an effective CM
Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy

China rejects reports Pak minister discussed Xinjiang Muslims with envoy
To the IMF?

To the IMF?
Wooden bridge at Punjab Governor House lake collapses

Wooden bridge at Punjab Governor House lake collapses
Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Pakistan takes CPEC to Cairo

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

MUMBAI: India’s habitual act of directing extremism towards movies is no secret. After the ‘Padmaavat’ row and the protests it sparked from Indian far-right groups, it is  Salman Khan’s upcoming production ‘Loveyatri’ to  receive the same treatment now. 

Starring Aayush Sharma opposite fellow debutante Warina Hussain, the movie, previously titled ‘Loveratri’, irked the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) that objected that the film  distorts the meaning of Hindu festival Navratri.

A Bihar court had ordered an FIR to be registered against Salman Khan for hurting the Hindu sentiments and promoting obscenity in this new venture.

Reacting to all the controversy surrounding his film, main lead Aayush Sharma revealed that 'Loveyatri' is a celebration of love and culture and that it was hard to give up the original title stating that all the objection that surfaced was unnecessary. 

“Our intention was very clear. We wanted a film that connects with most people. There was an unnecessary conversation and objection happening over it,” he said.

Aayush also added that the film does not hurt anybody’s religious sentiments and that there is no “double meaning dialogue.

“I don’t need unnecessary attention and I don’t want anybody else to get the attention, so if you have a problem, we will change it (title). So, we gave up on the title and it is ok,” he explained.

‘Loveyatri’ is all set to see the light of day on October 5. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Aamir Khan's eccentric look in 'Thugs of Hindostan' revealed

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sri Lanka captain Mathews decries sacking

Sri Lanka captain Mathews decries sacking
Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy

Aayush Sharma responds to ‘unnecessary’ Loveyatri controversy
Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir

Kareena Kapoor keen to work opposite cousin Ranbir
Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Photos & Videos

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?

Is Tiger Shroff heading to Hollywood?
Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'

Video: Indian fans call Shoaib Malik 'jeeju'
Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer

Action film ‘BumbleBee’ sets out new trailer
PM Imran Khan heads first CCI meeting

PM Imran Khan heads first CCI meeting