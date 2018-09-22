Fri September 21, 2018
Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan
President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Dilemma of Sharifs
How sweet is CPEC?
Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting
‘Status quo’ further strengthened
Sanjrani proposes extension of North South Transport Corridor to Gwadar

September 22, 2018

US taps Adam Lerrick as acting executive director at IMF

WASHINGTON: US Treasury official Adam Lerrick has been tapped by the Trump administration to serve as the country´s acting executive director at the International Monetary Fund, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a source.

Lerrick, who is a counselor for international affairs, will be temporarily appointed US executive director at the IMF while the administration awaits the Senate confirmation of investment banker Mark Rosen to the role.

Lerrick would replace Mauricio Claver-Carone, the previous acting US executive director at IMF , according to the report. Lerrick, a proponent of reforms at the IMF and World Bank, was one of the authors of a 1990s report led by the late economist Allan Meltzer that called for the IMF to focus on short-term responses to crisis rather than multi-year bailout, the newspaper said.

US Treasury Department and IMF were not immediately available for comment.

