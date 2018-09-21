Thu September 20, 2018
Pakistan

App­
September 21, 2018

Sanjrani proposes extension of North South Transport Corridor to Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has proposede  extension of North-South Transport Corridor to Gwadar Port  to boost trade links between the Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He also proposed liberal visa regime and direct air connectivity between two countries to promote bilateral trade, investment and tourism.

“We want our relationship to grow further by utilizing the potential” Sanjrani emphasized.

In a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, he said that the present state of bilateral economic ties does not commensurate with the potential and there is need to explore possibility of cooperation in diverse fields, said a press release received here .

Senate Chairman said that mutual support on the conflicts of Nagorno-Karabakh and Kashmir testifies to close understanding between Islamabad and Baku.

He said that strong relationship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan is visible from the frequency of high level interaction between the two sides and the defence cooperation is strengthening steadily.

The Chairman Senate also greeted the Azeri President on the 100th anniversary of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

The Chairman Senate was accompanied by Senators Sardar Muhammad Azam Khan Musakhel, Muhammad Ayub Afridi and Nighat Mirza.

President of Azerbaijan while welcoming the delegation said that Pakistan is an important country and there is huge scope to further build on cooperation and strengthen linkages.

The President felicitated Sadiq Sanjrani on assuming the office of Chairman Senate.

On the sidelines, the Chairman Senate held meetings with leaders, heads of parliaments and delegates from Irish, UAE, Egypt, Korea and other countries.

He said that parliaments have to play a dynamic and effective role to promote peace in the Asian region for socio-economic prosperity.

He said that there is need to create conducive environment for trade and investment and explore the untapped potential.

He said that Pakistan supports efforts aimed at peace and stability in the region.

