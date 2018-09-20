Pakistan, Saudi Arabia strike $10 billion deal, claims PTI leader Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Deputy Secretary General Usman Dar has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has struck $10 billion deal with Saudi Arabia.



He took to Twitter to make tall claim, saying, “Owing to vigorous policies of PM Imran Khan and his team, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia struck an agreement worth $10 billion one month after forming the government.”

He was optimistic that Pakistan will be pulled out of worst economic crisis very soon.

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Saudi Arabia will be joining China Pakistan Economic Corridor as third ‘Strategic Partner’.

He said Pakistan has invited Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as the 3rd strategic partner. “Saudi Arabia is the third country which has been invited to join CPEC.”

He said Saudi participation in this mega project will ensure huge investment in Pakistan through this platform.