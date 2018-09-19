Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
No clarity on economic management

No clarity on economic management
The fourth lion

The fourth lion

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams fund-raising campaign

The Pakistani diaspora living in Qatar has sprung into action with an awareness campaign to facilitate the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dam funds following Prime Minister Imran Khan's appeal for overseas Pakistanis to donate generously towards the cause.  

With an earnest feeling of being indebted towards their nation of origin especially at a time of need (when Pakistan faces sever water crises) Pakistanis residing in Qatar have taken it upon themselves to urge the overseas community to generate funds for the dams as heavily as they can.

The campaign entitled ‘Hum Banain Gay Dam’, founded by Qatar-based investor Anwer Mirza under his organisation, has conceptualised a video that highlights the significance of donations for these dams specially by Pakistanis abroad. With an inherent public service message that encourages the idea of supporting the cause that stands imperative in the development of the country, the video urges people to financially support the construction of these dams.

The video has insofar garnered considerable appraisal from around the globe, most importantly at home, with premier Imran Khan and  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s media cell taking apt notice of the campaign, whilst thanking the Pakistani-Qataris for their ingenious efforts.

The campaign has come at a time when the Pakistani community in Qatar, although small in size (almost under 100,000), felt a dire need to create an impact that would benefit their homeland. Despite strict governing laws in their country that restrict them from financing charities overseas, the idea behind the ‘Hum Banain Gay Dam’ movement is to motivate and mobilise people to get on board with the idea and donate, not only in Qatar but other countries to do the same.

In addition to creating awareness, the campaign creators have also set up an initial target of raising $1million in Qatar, the proceeds of which will go towards the dam funds. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan favourite to win against India, says Sunil Gavaskar

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan favourite to win against India, says Sunil Gavaskar
Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs India

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs India
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Load More load more

Spotlight

Here is how you can get the ‘bat’ signed by Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad

Here is how you can get the ‘bat’ signed by Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad
Messi scores hat-trick as Barcelona thrash PSV

Messi scores hat-trick as Barcelona thrash PSV
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook