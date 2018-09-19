Tue September 18, 2018
World

AFP
September 19, 2018

US hopes for ´meaningful´ denuclearization move at Korean summit: official

WASHINGTON: The United States expressed hope Tuesday that a summit between North and South Korea in Pyongyang would lead to "meaningful verifiable" denuclearization on the peninsula.

"It represents in our view a historic opportunity for Chairman Kim (Jong Un) to follow through his commitment that he made to President (Donald) Trump" in Singapore in June, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

"We hope to see a meaningful verifiable step toward the denuclearization of North Korea," she added, noting this was the third meeting between Kim and the South´s Moon Jae-in.

