Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistani actress and singer Sanam Saeed has congratulated Zulfi Bukhari on his appointment as PM’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis.



Sanam took to Twitter to congratulate Zulfi, “Congratulations Zulfi Bukhari. Time for the brain drain to start reversing its effects! A proud, focused, hard working overseas Pakistani dedicated to bringing about a positive change for the nation. #change #NayaPakistan.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed close aide Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development with the status of Minister of State.

A notification in this regard has also been issued by the Cabinet Division.

In terms of rule 4(6) of the Rules of Business, 1973 read with serial number 1A of Schedule-VA of the said Rules, the Prime Minister has been pleased to appoint, with effect from 14th September, 2018, Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, with the status of Minister of State, the notification reads.

With this appointment, the strength of Federal Cabinet has swelled to 32.