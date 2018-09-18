PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to head to Saudi Arabia today (Tuesday) for his first foreign visit since coming to power, a trip that will strengthen the ties between two countries.

Prime Minister's two-day trip to Riyadh begins exactly one month after he assumed office, which, according to Pakistan's foreign office statement, was arranged on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

During his visit, Imran Khan will call on King Salman and hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince to discuss regional and international issues. The king will also host a state banquet for the Prime Minister at the royal court, said the statement.



The visit comes days after Saudi Information Minister visited Pakistan and met with Prime Minister Khan and other top civil and military officials.

In a telephonic call on August 12, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had congratulated PM Imran on his victory in the July 25 parliamentary elections.