Mon September 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to  head to Saudi Arabia today (Tuesday) for his first foreign visit since coming to power, a trip that will strengthen the ties between two countries.

Prime Minister's  two-day trip to Riyadh  begins exactly one month after he assumed office, which, according to  Pakistan's foreign  office statement, was arranged   on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

During his visit, Imran Khan  will call on  King Salman and hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince to discuss regional and international issues. The king will also host a state banquet for the Prime Minister at the royal court, said the statement.

The visit comes days after Saudi Information Minister visited Pakistan and met with Prime Minister Khan and other top civil and military officials.

In a telephonic call on August 12, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had congratulated PM Imran on his victory in the July 25 parliamentary elections.

