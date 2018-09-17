Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
ECC okays gas tariff hike

ECC okays gas tariff hike
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company
PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

World

AFP
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Erdogan says luxury jumbo is ´gift´ from Qatar emir

Ankara: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the emir of Qatar gave a luxury jumbo jet as a "gift" to Turkey, rejecting opposition claims the plane had been bought in a costly purchase for the presidency.

In comments published Monday, Erdogan said Turkey had shown interest in buying the on-sale Boeing 747-8 plane -- reportedly worth around $400 million -- but Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani insisted on offering the plane as a gift.

"We were interested. When the Qatar emir was informed of this he gave it as a gift, saying ´I won´t take money from Turkey. I will give this plane as a gift.´"

The Turkish president insisted that while the jet would be used for his trips, "the plane is not mine, it is the Turkish Republic´s", in comments to reporters while returning from a visit to Azerbaijan.

Erdogan said that once the paintwork was finished he hoped to use the plane for travel.

Gulf media have said that the giant plane, which was part of Tamim´s personal fleet, is equipped for only 76 passengers and has lounges and boardrooms.

His remarks came after criticism last week by lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People´s Party (CHP), who claimed Erdogan had bought the plane.

CHP MP Gamze Tascier said on Twitter that a sales official from a company based in Switzerland confirmed the sale of a Boeing 747-8 jet. "The company says it was sold, supporters say it was a gift," she said on Thursday.

After Erdogan´s latest remarks, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu hit back at Erdogan and questioned his "honour" over the move to accept such a gift.

"How can it not cause you discomfort?" Kilicdaroglu said on Monday.

The CHP and Erdogan´s critics have repeatedly accused the Turkish strongman of having a penchant for luxury, notably in the vast new Ankara presidential palace that opened in 2014.

Erdogan however has hit back by saying that such facilities are national assets worthy of a state of Turkey´s importance.

The plane is also a new symbol of the close relationship between Doha and Ankara that has seen both sides help the other in times of trouble.

Doha promised to make a $15 billion direct investment in Turkey during the Washington-Ankara spat last month which saw the lira´s value fall drastically against the dollar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Sri Lanka president tells diplomats: pick up phone or pack up

Sri Lanka president tells diplomats: pick up phone or pack up
Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook
Kashmiri student defeats Hindu extremists, becomes Delhi university’s college President

Kashmiri student defeats Hindu extremists, becomes Delhi university’s college President
Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Arjun Kapoor reveals he never wanted to become an actor

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Afghanistan challenge Sri Lanka setting 250-run target

Afghanistan challenge Sri Lanka setting 250-run target

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'

Nazia Hassan's ex-husband receives warning from Zoheb for 'profiting off her name'