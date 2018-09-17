PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia on one-day official visit on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has confirmed.



Talking to media, Qureshi said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Riyadh on the invitation Saudi leadership.”

The Foreign Minister went on to say Imran Khan will meet Saudi leadership during his one-day visit.

The visit will further strengthen Pak-Saudi relations, Qureshi added.

PM Imran Khan will return to Pakistan on Wednesday.

It will be Imran Khan’s first foreign visit as Prime Minister of Pakistan after assuming office.

The visit comes days after Saudi Information Minister visited Pakistan and met with Prime Minister Khan and other top civil and military officials.

In a telephonic call on August 12, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had congratulated PM Imran on his victory in the July 25 parliamentary elections.

The king told Imran that Pakistan was an important ally of Saudi Arabia and the kingdom wants a close relationship with the South Asian country.