Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
SC summons Punjab CM Buzdar, rejects police report in DPO transfer case

SC summons Punjab CM Buzdar, rejects police report in DPO transfer case
Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering

Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is… 'creative problem solving'

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is… 'creative problem solving'
WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars being auction today

PM House luxury cars being auction today
UAE offers residency-visa for retired expats

UAE offers residency-visa for retired expats

World

REUTERS
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Japan´s Murakami withdraws from consideration for alternative Nobel award

TOKYO: Japanese author Haruki Murakami has asked for the withdrawal of his nomination for an alternative to the Nobel Prize in Literature, postponed this year over a sexual misconduct scandal, saying he wanted to concentrate on his writing.

One of Japan´s most successful literary exports, Murakami´s Nobel prospects are the subject of intense annual scrutiny in his home country.

Murakami expressed gratitude at the nomination, but said he wanted to "concentrate on writing, away from media attention", the organisers of the New Academy Prize in Literature said while announcing his withdrawal on social media site Facebook.

It gave no further details of Murakami´s decision.

The replacement award was set up by a group of Swedish cultural figures after this year´s Nobel Prize in Literature was postponed following a sexual misconduct scandal at the Swedish Academy.

The other nominees for the alternative prize are British-born author Neil Gaiman, Guadeloupe-born Maryse Conde and Vietnam-born Kim Thuy.

They have all "expressed enthusiasm for their nomination," the organiser´s statement added.

The winner will be announced in October.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Daily horoscope for Monday, September 17, 2018

Daily horoscope for Monday, September 17, 2018
Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police

Two people fall ill in restaurant in poison attack city: UK police
Mass brawl, stabbings in southeast English town: police

Mass brawl, stabbings in southeast English town: police
Load More load more

Spotlight

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Photos & Videos

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance