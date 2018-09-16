Asia Cup 2018 Live Updates: Pakistan vs Hong Kong





Asia Cup 2018 Live Updates: Hong Kong bundled out for 116 vs Pakistan

Usman Shinwari (3/19), Hasan Ali (2/19) and Shadab Khan (2/31) bagged seven wickets between them as Pakistan restricted Hong Kong to 116 in their first match of the Asia Cup at Dubai Cricket Stadium in UAE on Sunday.

Aizaz Khan (27) and Kitchit Shah (26) top scored for Hong Kong and build a fifty-run partnership but Pakistani blowers were simple too good to handle for the Aisan side.

This is Hong Kong's lowest total against Pakistan.

Mohammad Amir looked rusty and out of rhythm as he failed to get a single wicket in his 7 overs.

_______________________________________________________________________

HONG KONG 116/10 (37.1 overs)



Hasan Ali to Nawaz, run out



End of over 37: Hong Kong 116/9

Shadab to Nadeem, dot ball

Shadab to Nawaz, 1 run

Shadab to Nawaz, loud appeal for LBW, umpire says no

Shadab to Nadeem, 1 run



Shadab to Nadeem, dot ball, no run

Shadab to Nawaz, 1 run

End of over 36: Hong Kong 113/9

Hasan Ali to Nawaz, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Nawaz, dot ball, no run

Hasan Ali to Nawaz, dot ball, no run

Hasan Ali to Nawaz, dot ball, no run

Hasan Ali to Nawaz, dot ball, no run

Hasan Ali to Nadeem, 1 run

End of over 35: Hong Kong 111/9

Nadeem Ahmed 7 (7b)

Ehsan Nawaz 6 (12b)

Shadab Khan to Nadeem, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Nawaz, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Nawaz, dot ball, no run

Shadab Khan to Nawaz, FOUR

Shadab Khan to Nadeem, 1 run

Shadab Khan to Nadeem, dot ball, no run

End of over 34: Hong Kong 104/9

Hasan Ali to Nawaz, dot ball, no run

Hasan Ali to Nadeem, 1 run

Hasan Ali to Nadeem, dot ball, no run

Hasan Ali to Nadeem, FOUR, great shot!

Hasan Ali to Nadeem, dot ball, no run

Hasan Ali to Nadeem, dot ball, no run

Nadeem Ahmed walks in

Hasan Ali ends Shah's resistance. Hong Kong lose another wicket

End of over 33: Hong Kong 99/8

Ehsan Nawaz 1 (8b)

KD Shah 26 (49b)

End of over 32: Hong Kong 99/8



KD Shah 26 (49b)

Ehsan Nawaz 1 (2b)

Hasan Ali gets the bowl

End of over 31: Hong Kong 97/8

KD Shah 25 (45b)

Usman gets his third wicket of the over, OUT, cleaned him up

Usman gets his second wicket of the over. McKechnie gone.



McKechnie walks in



Usman to Aizaz, OUT, clean bowled

Usman gets the bowl as Aizaz, Kinchit build 50-run partnership

End of over 30: Hong Kong 96/5

Amir bowls again



End of over 29: Hong Kong 95/5



KD Shah 25 (44b)

Aizaz Khan 26 (40b)

Aizaz Khan survives after successful review



Usman gets the wicket, OUT, but Aizaz goes for a review.

Usman gets the bowl as Hong Kong build on



End of over 28: Hong Kong 91/5



Aizaz Khan 25 (37b)

KD Shah 22 (41b)

End of over 27: Hong Kong 88/5

Aizaz Khan 24 (34b)

KD Shah 20 (38b)

Shadab Khan to Aizaz Khan, FOUR runs



End of over 26: Hong Kong 82/5

KD Shah 20 (38b)

Aizaz Khan 18 (28b)

Aamir brought back into the attack as Hong Kong build partnership.



End of over 25: Hong Kong 80/5

Aizaz Khan 17 (26b)

KD Shah 19 (34b)

End of over 24: Hong Kong 78/5



Aizaz Khan 17 (23b)

KD Shah 18 (31b)

Shoaib Malik to Khan, SIX

End of over 23: Hong Kong 69/5

Aizaz Khan 10 (21b)

KD Shah 16 (27b)

End of over 22: Hong Kong 66/5

KD Shah 13 (22b)

Aizaz Khan 10 (20b)

End of over 21: Hong Kong 61/5

Shadab to Kinchit, FOUR, good shot

Shadab Khan gets the bowl again

End of over 20: Hong Kong 55/5

KD Shah 5 (16b)

Aizaz Khan 7 (14b)

Shoaib Malik brought into the attack



End of over 19: Hong Kong 52/5

Aizaz Khan 6 (12b)

KD Shah 4 (12b)

Shadab to Aizan Khan, FOUR

Shadab testing the Hong Kong batsman with googlies.

End of over 18: Hong Kong 45/5

Hasan Ali gets the bowl again



End of over 17: Hong Kong 44/5

Aizaz Khan 0 (3b)

KD Shah 2 (9b)

Shadab bowls another googly

Shadab Khan strikes again. Ehsan Khan falls this time.

Ehsan Khan walks in after Hayat stumped

Shadab to Hayat, OUT, stumped. Hayat gone for seven



End of over 16: Hong Kong 44/3

KD Shah 2 (9b)

Babar Hayat 7 (28b)

End of over 15: Hong Kong 42/3



Faheem Ashraf bowls the 15th over

End of over 14: Hong Kong 39/3 (14 overs)

KD Shah 0 (4b)

Babar Hayat 5 (21b)

Kinchit Shah walks in

Hasan Ali strikes, removing C Carter, OUT



End of over 13: Hong Kong 38/2 (Babar Hayat 4, Christopher Carter 2)

End of over 12: Hong Kong 37/2 (Babar Hayat 3, Christopher Carter 2)

End of over 11: Hong Kong 37/2 (Babar Hayat 3, Christopher Carter 2)



End of over 10: Hong Kong: 32/2 (Babar Hayat 0, Christopher Carter 0)



End of over 9: Hong Kong: 32/2 (Babar Hayat 0, Christopher Carter 0)

Anshuman Rath c Sarfraz Ahmed b Faheem Ashraf 19 (34balls, 3x4)

End of over 8: Hong Kong: 28/1 (Rath 15, Babar Hayat 0)

End of over 7: Hong Kong: 23/1 (Rath 10, Babar Hayat 0)

End of over 6: Hong Kong: 22/1 (Rath 9, Babar Hayat 0)

End of over 5: Hong Kong: 17/1 (Rath 4, Babar Hayat 0)

Nizakat Khan run out (Shadab Khan) 13(2X4) off 2nd ball of 5th over



End of over 4: Hong Kong: 17/0 (Nizakat 13, Ratrh 4)

End of over 3: Hong Kong: 14/0 (Nizakat 13, Ratrh 1)

End of over 2: Hong Kong: 12/0 (Nizakat 12, Ratrh 0)



End of over 1: Hong Kong: 11/0 (Nizakat 11, Rath 0)



Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath opened the Hong Kong innings. For Pakistan Mohammad Amir opened the bowling attack.



DUBAI: Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath won the toss and opted to bat in the Group A match of the Asia Cup against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

Hong Kong came through the qualifying rounds and are playing for the third time in the Asia Cup after featuring in 2004 and 2008 editions.

Pakistan previously won the Asia Cup in 2000 and 2012. The third team in the group is India.

Bangladesh inflicted a big 137-run defeat on former champions Sri Lanka in the opening Group B game in Dubai on Saturday. Afghanistan are the third team in the group.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Fahim Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Khan Shinwari

Hong Kong: Anshuman Rath (captain), Aizaz Khan, Babar Hayat, Mohammad Nizakat, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Ehsan Nawaz, Kinchit Shah, Nadeem Ahmed, Scott McKehnie, Tanvir Afzal

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Ahmad Pakteen (AFG), Tv umpires: Shaun George (RSA)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Title favourites Pakistan are expected to enjoy a walk in the park here on Sunday (today) at the sun-baked Dubai International Cricket Stadium where they meet minnows Hong Kong in what promises to be the first of this year’s Asia Cup mismatches.



The News will cover the match live with regular over-by-over updates

With the mercury threatening to hover around 43 degrees Celsius, the hot weather is expected to be the only real issue that Pakistan can expect to face in their tournament opener.

Hong Kong, who surprisingly qualified for the six-nation contest by winning the qualifying event in Malaysia, are a little more than a bunch of semi-professionals.

Match starts at 4:30 pm PST

However, Hong Kong captain Anshuman Rath has warned opponents including Pakistan against taking them lightly stressing that his team is hungry and wants to keep trying and improving against some of the best sides in world cricket.

Pakistan are among those ‘best’ sides that Hong Kong will be targeting in the Asia Cup which got underway on Saturday with a game featuring Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The Pakistanis are coming off an extended break and the Asia Cup starts a hectic period for them with home series against Australia and New Zealand looming, followed by a full tour of South Africa, the annual Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the season-ending 2019 World Cup in England. As such, Mickey Arthur’s men would be keen to get off to a solid start and as the Hong Kong clash could just be ideal to dust the cobwebs off early.

Pakistan’s last international assignment was in Zimbabwe in July this year, a series dominated by their batsman, notably, Fakhar Zaman, who smashed 515 runs at an imposing average of 257.5. Having earned his stripes during the 2017 Champions Trophy, Zaman has now become the marked man amongst the opposition ranks. While the left-handed opener has deservedly taken all the plaudits, Pakistan’s batting order has a lot more than just him. Imam-ul-Haq enjoyed a run-laden series against Zimbabwe, as did the highly-rated Babar Azam. Throw in the all-round potential of Shoaib Malik and Faheem Ashraf, Pakistan’s batting looks mighty effective.

Pakistan’s strength has always revolved around their bowling and with as many as six pacers in the fray, they might well adopt a revolving door policy to counter the heat and humidity of Dubai. Add Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz and the recent 50-over form to the mix, you’d know why they are being tipped as the early favourites.

The game against Hong Kong, who despite their credentials, are only expected to make the numbers might just be the right way to prepare for arch-rivals India, who they are expected to face at least twice, if not thrice, during the course of the tournament.

Having come off a long break, Pakistan would most likely field the same XI that beat Zimbabwe so convincingly. On pitches that are expected to be slow and low, Shadab Khan could likely be the lone spinner with Faheem Ashraf edging out Mohammad Nawaz for the all-rounder spot.

Hong Kong are unlikely to tinker with the playing XI that served them so well in the qualifiers that were played last month in Kuala Lumpur.

Teams (likely):

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Usman Shinwari.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath (captain), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Christopher Carter, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie, Tanwir Afzal, Ehsan Nawaz, Nadeem Ahmed. —with inputs from agencies