Indian troops martyr eight Kashmiri youth in IoK

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred eight youth in Sopore, Kupwara and Riasi areas of the valley on Thursday.



Of these martyred two were killed in Sopore, three in Kupwara and three in Jhajjar Kotli area of Reasi. All of them were shot dead during cordon and search operations by Indian troops.

Indian army pressed gunship helicopters into the service during the operation in Jhajjar Kotli.

The authorities imposed restrictions and suspended internet services, while educational institutions were closed in the name of precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed on the second consecutive day, today, in Langate, Handwara and Zaengeer areas of North Kashmir against the killing of two youth by the troops, on Tuesday.

People of Sopore will go on strike, tomorrow, against the gruesome murder of Hurriyat activist, Hakeem-ur-Rehman and other killings at the hands of Indian forces.

Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

The Kashmir Journalists Association held a protest rally at Lal Chowk in Srinagar to express solidarity with the illegally detained journalist, Aasif Sultan.

Indian police arrested Hurriyat leaders, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Shakeel Ahmed Bakhshi in Islamabad and Srinagar areas, today.