Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act

Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act
President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors

President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP
PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

World

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Indian troops martyr eight Kashmiri youth in IoK

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism, martyred eight youth in Sopore, Kupwara and Riasi areas of the valley on Thursday.

Of these martyred two were killed in Sopore, three in Kupwara and three in Jhajjar Kotli area of Reasi. All of them were shot dead during cordon and search operations by Indian troops.

Indian army pressed gunship helicopters into the service during the operation in Jhajjar Kotli.

The authorities imposed restrictions and suspended internet services, while educational institutions were closed in the name of precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed on the second consecutive day, today, in Langate, Handwara and Zaengeer areas of North Kashmir against the killing of two youth by the troops, on Tuesday.

People of Sopore will go on strike, tomorrow, against the gruesome murder of Hurriyat activist, Hakeem-ur-Rehman and other killings at the hands of Indian forces.

Call for the strike has been given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

The Kashmir Journalists Association held a protest rally at Lal Chowk in Srinagar to express solidarity with the illegally detained journalist, Aasif Sultan.

Indian police arrested Hurriyat leaders, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza and Shakeel Ahmed Bakhshi in Islamabad and Srinagar areas, today.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Syria war has killed more than 360 000: monitor

Syria war has killed more than 360 000: monitor
Pope meets with US church leaders over clergy sex abuse

Pope meets with US church leaders over clergy sex abuse
Turkey court rejects plea to open Hagia Sophia for Islamic prayer

Turkey court rejects plea to open Hagia Sophia for Islamic prayer
Suu Kyi defends court decision to jail Reuters reporters

Suu Kyi defends court decision to jail Reuters reporters
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?