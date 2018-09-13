Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has landed in hot waters yet again after his latest project ‘Loveratri’ was accused of hurting the sentiments of Hindus.



According to Indian media reports, an FIR was registered against the film upon the directives of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur Court after getting complaints of the film’s title ‘Loveratri’ coming off as offensive to its Hindu audience.

“Bihar's Muzaffarpur Court gives orders to file FIR against Salman Khan and 7 other actors after a complaint was filed by an advocate against him and his production 'Loveratri' alleging that the title of the film hurts Hindu sentiments,” reported Asian News International (ANI).

The film is centered on the Hindu festival ‘Navratri’ during which the Hindu goddess Durga is worshipped for nine days.

The film had previously disgruntled the Hindu nationalist organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) as well as their international working president, Alok Kumar had expressed his displeasure stating: “We will not allow Loveratri’s exhibition in cinema halls in the country. We don’t want the sentiments of Hindus to be hurt. The film is set against the backdrop of Navratri, a Hindu festival, and the name distorts its meaning.”