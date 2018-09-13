Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

Govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP
Imran’s difficulties in making ‘Naya Pakistan’

Imran’s difficulties in making ‘Naya Pakistan’
Discovered in Pakistan: Plastic-eating fungus answer to world’s waste crisis

Discovered in Pakistan: Plastic-eating fungus answer to world’s waste crisis

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan has landed in hot waters yet again after his latest project ‘Loveratri’ was accused of hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

According to Indian media reports, an FIR was registered against the film upon the directives of Bihar’s Muzaffarpur Court after getting complaints of the film’s title ‘Loveratri’ coming off as offensive to its Hindu audience.

“Bihar's Muzaffarpur Court gives orders to file FIR against Salman Khan and 7 other actors after a complaint was filed by an advocate against him and his production 'Loveratri' alleging that the title of the film hurts Hindu sentiments,” reported Asian News International (ANI).

The film is centered on the Hindu festival ‘Navratri’ during which the Hindu goddess Durga is worshipped for nine days.

The film had previously disgruntled the Hindu nationalist organization Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) as well as their international working president, Alok Kumar had expressed his displeasure stating: “We will not allow Loveratri’s exhibition in cinema halls in the country. We don’t want the sentiments of Hindus to be hurt. The film is set against the backdrop of Navratri, a Hindu festival, and the name distorts its meaning.” 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Gigi Hadid takes on the 'Kurta Pajama' look at NYFW

Gigi Hadid takes on the 'Kurta Pajama' look at NYFW

Kareena Kapoor Khan bags her own radio show

Kareena Kapoor Khan bags her own radio show

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Marvel superheroes might get Indian counterpart in Shah Rukh Khan

Marvel superheroes might get Indian counterpart in Shah Rukh Khan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?