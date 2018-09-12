Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

The scope and limits of ‘change’

NFC award and budget deficits

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

Nawaz refused to be released on parole after Kulsoom Nawaz's death: report

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

AFP
September 12, 2018

Alibaba to showcase latest technology at flagship event

HANGZHOU: The Computing Conference 2018, Alibaba’s annual flagship event, will showcase an array of cutting-edge technology from the company and its partners from September 19 to 22.

The theme of this year’s Conference is Empower Digital China, and more than 60,000 participants—including entrepreneurs and developers across China—are expected to attend the four-day event in Hangzhou, Alibaba’s home base.

Now in its ninth year, the world-class technology festival will feature the hottest trends in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and the blockchain. The Conference also aims to open up a dialogue among top industry experts around technology’s influences on the economy and society.

The Computing Conference is Alibaba’s largest annual technology showcase. It has transformed from a local forum of 20 Internet companies in 2009 to an event that takes place throughout different cities in China before ending in Hangzhou.

China warns of protectionism as US trade row simmers

China seeking trade sanctions against US in anti-dumping case: WTO

Top 90 economists, 8 Nobel laureates support Atif Mian over EAC's removal

Pakistan wants to develop Gwadar as ‘oil city’ under CPEC

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

