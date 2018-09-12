Alibaba to showcase latest technology at flagship event

HANGZHOU: The Computing Conference 2018, Alibaba’s annual flagship event, will showcase an array of cutting-edge technology from the company and its partners from September 19 to 22.



The theme of this year’s Conference is Empower Digital China, and more than 60,000 participants—including entrepreneurs and developers across China—are expected to attend the four-day event in Hangzhou, Alibaba’s home base.

Now in its ninth year, the world-class technology festival will feature the hottest trends in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and the blockchain. The Conference also aims to open up a dialogue among top industry experts around technology’s influences on the economy and society.

The Computing Conference is Alibaba’s largest annual technology showcase. It has transformed from a local forum of 20 Internet companies in 2009 to an event that takes place throughout different cities in China before ending in Hangzhou.