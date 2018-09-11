Tue September 11, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away in London

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz passes away in London
Malala deeply saddened over demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Malala deeply saddened over demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China

Pakistan, CPEC lead foreign policy: China
Six more cabinet members sworn in

Six more cabinet members sworn in
PTI's Mian Soomro refuses to be sworn in as state minister

PTI's Mian Soomro refuses to be sworn in as state minister
Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be buried at Jati Umrah

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz to be buried at Jati Umrah
Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Task force to help reform NAB laws: minister

Task force to help reform NAB laws: minister
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC accords: FT
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

World

AFP
September 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Google fights worldwide 'right to be forgotten' in EU court

Google clashed with France in a top EU court on Tuesday arguing it feared for freedom of speech if forced to apply Europe´s "right to be forgotten" principle worldwide.

"The court is hearing a wide range of testimonies today, which is highly unusual for a case like this," said a legal source at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, on condition of anonymity.

The two sides are battling over a shock 2014 decision at the same court, that imposed a right for individuals, under certain conditions, to have references to them scrubbed from search engine results.

The US tech giant firmly opposed the decision, but complied with the ruling by delisting search references once requested across its European domains, such as Google.fr or Google.de -- but not Google.com or domains outside the European Union.

France´s data regulator, the Commission Nationale de l´Informatique et des Libertes (CNIL), opposed the distinction and said the firm should apply the delisting to all extensions, regardless of the national domain name.

In 2016, CNIL fined Google 100,000 euros ($112,000) for non-compliance and Google appealed the case to France´s highest court, which in turn has referred to the ECJ for an opinion.

Google argues that its application of the right to be forgotten is already effective in France for well over 99 percent of searches.

It also adds that the company has imposed geo-blocking technology for EU searches that attempt to use non-EU domains to access de-listed information.

Lawyers for CNIL believe that a global implementation for the EU´s "right to be forgotten" is the only the way to ensure European rights are upheld.

"De-referencing is something quite targeted, it provides a small dose of privacy (...) we´re not going to start restricting it," said Jean Lessi, CNIL General Secretary who testified at the hearing.

On Tuesday, EU court judges heard a long list of stakeholders, including lawyers from CNIL and Google, as well as representatives from human rights groups that fear abuses of the EU´s "right to be forgotten" rule by authoritarian states outside the bloc.

"If European regulators can tell Google to remove all references to a website, then it will be only a matter of time before countries like China, Russia and Saudi Arabia start to do the same," said Thomas Hughes, Executive Director of ARTICLE 19, a rights organisation.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Malala deeply saddened over demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Malala deeply saddened over demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Ahead of funeral, Ghanaians bid farewell to Kofi Annan

Ahead of funeral, Ghanaians bid farewell to Kofi Annan
ICC ‘undeterred’ after US sanctions threat

ICC ‘undeterred’ after US sanctions threat
At least 32 killed in suicide attack on Afghan protesters

At least 32 killed in suicide attack on Afghan protesters
Load More load more

Spotlight

Gang of hackers seizes WhatsApp accounts of Karachi users

Gang of hackers seizes WhatsApp accounts of Karachi users

Kapil Dev extends his well wishes on PM Imran’s victory

Kapil Dev extends his well wishes on PM Imran’s victory
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'