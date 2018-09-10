Mon September 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT

Pakistan seeks to review CPEC agreements: FT
Change in the air

Change in the air
Abundance and scarcity

Abundance and scarcity
Dam donations

Dam donations
Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan

Family of a boy missing in UAE pins hopes on Imran Khan
Little chance of Muharram moon sighting today

Little chance of Muharram moon sighting today
Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance

Pakistan asks Saudi Arabia to address trade imbalance
Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting

Overseas Pakistanis showing little interest in I-voting
PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23

PTI has edge over PML-N’s Rishad Khan in PK-23
Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

World

AFP
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Alibaba founder Jack Ma to step down in 2019, pledges ‘smooth transition’

SHANGHAI: Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma announced on Monday he would step down as leader of the pioneering Chinese e-commerce giant in one year, but insisted that a planned leadership transition would not break the company’s stride.

Ma will stay on as executive chairman until September 10, 2019 before handing over his role to chief executive officer Daniel Zhang, Alibaba said in a statement.

"While remaining as executive chairman in the next 12 months, I will work closely with Daniel to ensure a smooth and successful transition," Ma said in the statement.

Ma said he would remain on Alibaba’s board until 2020.

Ma, who turned 54 on Monday, was an English teacher before starting Alibaba in 1999 and building it into a multi-billion-dollar internet colossus, becoming one of the world’s richest men and a revered figure in China.

The statement did not specify exactly what Ma planned to do after stepping down but said he wants to "return to education". Ma has taken on educational initiatives as a pet project.

"As for myself, I still have lots of dreams to pursue. Those who know me know that I do not like to sit idle," he said.

Ma’s worth has soared along with that of his company, which was valued at $420.8 billion when the stock market closed on Friday.

He gave up the title of Alibaba CEO in 2013 but remains a pivotal figure within the company as well as its most recognisable face.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV released on Friday, Ma hinted at his retirement plans, saying he wanted to follow in the footsteps of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, one of the world’s most prolific philanthropists.

- Rising competition -

His departure comes amid a cautiously optimistic outlook for the company.

Alibaba’s combination of online retail and pioneering use of digital payments has changed the way China’s people consume, and the company has wowed investors year after year with sterling revenue growth.

But it faces intense competition in China from the likes of rivals Tencent, JD.com, and other rising upstarts.

Alibaba still dominates Chinese e-commerce, but is also pouring investment into new initiatives to broaden its ecosystem, including bricks-and-mortar retail, cloud computing, digital media, movies, the grocery sector, meal deliveries and advertising.

It also has upped investments in overseas ventures and in 2015 bought the South China Morning Post newspaper.

Seeing an opportunity for small businesses to sell their goods online, he launched Alibaba initially out of his apartment in the eastern city of Hangzhou, where the company’s headquarters remains.

The charismatic Ma has inspired strong devotion among employees and consumers, drawing comparisons with late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, though he practices a more open management style.

Alibaba, which has shares listed in New York, sought to reassure investors of the change, with Ma saying he had "full confidence" that the system and leadership put in place will "win support from customers, employees and shareholders."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Russia says U.S. dropped phosphorus bombs over Syria, which Pentagon denies

Russia says U.S. dropped phosphorus bombs over Syria, which Pentagon denies
7 wounded including 2 British tourists in Paris knife attack: sources

7 wounded including 2 British tourists in Paris knife attack: sources
Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria

Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria
Three killed in suicide bomb attack on Kabul commemorations

Three killed in suicide bomb attack on Kabul commemorations
Load More load more

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams

Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams
Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book