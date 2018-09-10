Sun September 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ban cheese imports? Pakistan discusses outside-the-box ideas to avoid IMF bailout

Ban cheese imports? Pakistan discusses outside-the-box ideas to avoid IMF bailout
Democracy flourishing in Pakistan, says Gen Bajwa

Democracy flourishing in Pakistan, says Gen Bajwa
The abandoned Article 27

The abandoned Article 27
Surrendering to bigots

Surrendering to bigots
AIG vows to take action against 'black sheep' in Karachi police

AIG vows to take action against 'black sheep' in Karachi police
Saudi info minister concludes Pakistan visit

Saudi info minister concludes Pakistan visit
Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour

Owner held for installing hidden cameras in beauty parlour
Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants

Iran deports 102 illegal Pakistani immigrants
Saudi, Chinese ministers call on PM Imran Khan

Saudi, Chinese ministers call on PM Imran Khan
Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

Islamabad anti-encroachment drive: 20 buildings demolished

World

AFP
September 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

7 wounded including 2 British tourists in Paris knife attack: sources

PARIS: Seven people including two British tourists were wounded Sunday in Paris after they were attacked by a man armed with a knife and an iron bar, according to police and other sources.

A source close to the inquiry said the suspect has been arrested and is believed to be an Afghan national.

"Nothing at this stage shows signs of a terrorist nature in these assaults," the sources said, adding that the attacker had targeted "strangers in the street".

Of the seven wounded, four are in a critical condition, police said.

The incident took place just after 11:00pm (2100 GMT) on the banks of a canal in the northeast of the capital.

A security guard at one of two cinemas on either side of the Canal de l´Ourcq said he saw a man who had already assaulted people being chased by two other men who tried to stop him.

"He had an iron bar in his hand which he threw at the men chasing him, then he took out a knife," he told AFP.

A police investigation has been launched for attempted murder, according to a judicial source.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria

Moscow accuses US of using white phosphorous in Syria
Three killed in suicide bomb attack on Kabul commemorations

Three killed in suicide bomb attack on Kabul commemorations
S. Sudan plane crashes with about 20 on board: official

S. Sudan plane crashes with about 20 on board: official
At least one dead, 37 injured in Madagascar stadium stampede: hospital

At least one dead, 37 injured in Madagascar stadium stampede: hospital
Load More load more

Spotlight

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection

Huawei’s nova 3 series has a Pakistan connection
Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test

Cook holds firm in farewell to strengthen England´s grip on fifth Test
Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams

Djokovic wins third US Open, equals Sampras on 14 Grand Slams
Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Warner´s ´Nun´ proves part of a winning habit in N. America theaters

Photos & Videos

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Shahid and Mira Kapoor return home from hospital with their new bundle of joy

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees

Whoever comes here, we have to look after them: Mahira Khan on Afghan refugees
Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'

Afridi reacts to 'Naswar video'
Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book

Video: Resham says Reham Khan used her name to sell book