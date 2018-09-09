Sun September 09, 2018
AFP
September 9, 2018

At least one dead, 37 injured in Madagascar stadium stampede: hospital

Antananarivo -At least one person was killed and 37 were injured in a stampede at a football stadium in Madagascar´s capital Antananarivo, hospital sources said Sunday.

The stampede occurred at the entrance to the venue just before kickoff between Madagascar and Senegal, the city´s Hrja Hospital spokesman Oliva Alain Rakoto told reporters, adding that "for the moment" the accident toll is one dead and 37 injured.

