Sania Mirza celebrates last month of pregnancy in her #NotABabyShower party

Tennis star and mommy-to-be Sania Mirza is celebrating the last trimester of her pregnancy with her sister Anam and her girl gang, in images circulating, of their cutesy pyjama party.

The sports star had taken to her Instagram to post pictures of the adorable shindig where the two sisters were donned in endearing animal pyjama sets.

“We come in all shapes and sizes but these are all my constants... thank you guys," read Sania’s caption along with the hash tags #PyajamaParty and #NotABabyShower.

While Anam had chosen a pink bunny-costume for the occasion, Sania opted for the green-colored elephant set for the festivity which also included movie marathons as well as live performances.



Amidst the celebratory vibes at the girls’ night in, Shoaib’s absence was also noted by Sania who stated on Instagram: “Missed you @realshoaibmalik but duty comes first."



The star couple’s first child is expected to arrive in October.

