Huawei’s Nova 3 designed to attract Pakistani market

LAHORE: Chinese top smartphone brand Huawei has launched its new Nova 3 series, equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI), which has a unique Pakistan connection.

In a pre-launch briefing with a group of journalists in Lahore, Huawei country head Blueking Wang said; “Our research on Pakistani market requirements showed that the users need a phone which has a huge memory to store the maximum multimedia content. So, keeping this in mind we have increased the memory up to 128GB memory - a first for a phone at this price point - and that this model is now being considered to be introduced in developing countries.”

Terming the AI feature as hallmark of Chinese technologies, Wang said; "Nova is synonymous with the birth of new star and the selfie superstars, which is designed as per demand of the selfie-obsessed young generation."



When asked to comment on how the company is able to keep the prices down with the supreme specification, the company official credited this achievement to Huawei's intensive R&D programmes which enable the company to develop its own components, making it easier to lower the prices, The tech giant in producing its own chipset under the brand name of Kirin.

latest version of which has become the world's first 7-Nanometer mobile chipset with 5G support edging America’ Apple Inc.



Wang dismissed recent controversies that hit the company as mere western propaganda due to this phenomenal success across globe.

According to media reports, Huawei was caught optimizing some of its smart phones to over perform on benchmark tests. In another incident Australia prohibited the company from taking part in the development of 5th generation mobile infrastructure citing national security concern following similar raised by the US and Britain.

"Pakistan is our one of the top three markets and we shall lead the 5G race whenever the regulations to introduce the technology are in place," Wang said rolling out next generation phones here.

The Huawei Nova 3 & Nova 3i are equipped with dual Al-enabled 24MP+2MP cameras on the front. While the nova 3 sports dual 24MP+16MP Al-powered rear camera. The Nova 3i comes with dual 16MP+ 2MP Al-powered rear camera as Huawei brings its innovative Al technology to a new price point to let more and more people enjoy the exciting trend. The new f/2.0 wide aperture lens on the 24MP high-resolution front camera is joined by a 2MP broad-spectrum color sensor that capture depth-of-field information for authentic bokeh effects.

“Ultimate Power Play with Kirin chipsets”

In term of performance, Huawei Nova 3 pack a Kirin 970 SoC with 4GB RAM, which runs on EMIU 8.2, allowing the new mid-range superstar to deliver a flagship experience whether you use it for work or play. While the Huawei nova 3i is equipped with a Kirin 710 Al processor, and EMUI 8.2 for flagship performance

“Recognize Scence Through Al”

Huawei Nova 3 and 3i are enabled with over 200 different scenario. The front camera detect eight unique categories including blue skies, beaches, plants, night stage performances, flower rooms and snow. The rear camera now detects 22 scenario with addition of autumn leaves, ancient building, bike automobile, panda etc.

“Cutting-edge design and striking colours”

Both sides of the Huawei Nova 3 devices are covered with a sleek glass back, which offers a superior, more premium look and feel to it. Notched with 6.3-inch Full view display that sparkles with delight and covers 83.4 percent of the frontal veiw, every curve on the HUAWEI nova 3 series is meticulously designed to provide the best grip and a stunning appearance. The Huawei Nova 3 has four colourful hues of iris purple, Airy Blue, Red and Black, While Huawei Nova 3 will make you fall in love with iris Purple, Pearl White and Black