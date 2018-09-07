Gen. Bajwa thanks guests for gracing ‘Defence & Martyrs Day’ ceremony at GHQ

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has thanked all the honourable guests for gracing ‘Defence & Martyrs Day’ ceremony at GHQ.



Director General (DG) Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military shared Army Chief’s message on twitter.

“We displayed ‘Faith-Unity-Discipline’ as a nation across the country. Same shall take us to our rightful destination, IA. Salute to Martyrs & their families”, said the Army chief.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest at the Defence and Martyrs Day ceremony at GHQ on Thursday.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardri, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaurhdy and other senior civilian and military leaders, and foreign dignitaries are attending the ceremony.

The families of martyrs are among the attendees at the ceremony.