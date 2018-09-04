Tue September 04, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Presidential election: Counting begins after polling ends

Presidential election: Counting begins after polling ends
Sanctions and signals

Sanctions and signals
Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Who is Dr Arif Alvi?

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II

Public debt: boon or bane? - Part II
Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Fawad Chaudhry defends Atif R Mian's appointment as economic advisor

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended
Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed

Ehsan Mani elected PCB chairman unopposed
Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy

Airfare cheaper than rickshaw, Indian minister triggers controversy
Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit

Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit
Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Atif R Mian highlights the most important issue facing Pakistan

Sci-Tech

AFP
September 4, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Russia says space station leak could be deliberate sabotage

MOSCOW: Russia launched checks Tuesday after its space chief said an air leak on the International Space Station last week could have been caused by deliberate sabotage.

Space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin said the hole detected Thursday in a Russian space craft docked at the orbiting station was caused by a drill and could have been done deliberately, either back on Earth or in space.

Astronauts used tape to seal the leak after it caused a small loss of pressure that was not life-threatening.

"There were several attempts at drilling," Rogozin said late Monday in televised comments.

He added that the drill appeared to have been held by a "wavering hand."

"What is this: a production defect or some premeditated actions?" he asked.

"We are checking the Earth version. But there is another version that we do not rule out: deliberate interference in space."

A commission will seek to identify the culprit by name, Rogozin said, calling this a "matter of honour" for Russia´s Energiya space manufacturing company that made the Soyuz.

Previously Rogozin had said the hole in the side of the Soyuz ship used to ferry astronauts was most likely caused from outside by a tiny meteorite.

"We have already ruled out the meteorite version," Rogozin said late Monday.

The hole is in a section of the Soyuz ship that will not be used to carry astronauts back to Earth.

Energiya will check all its Soyuz and Progress cargo craft for possible defects, both at its production site outside Moscow and those awaiting launch at Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, RIA Novosti state news agency reported Tuesday, citing a source in the space industry.

The ISS is one of the few areas of Russia-US cooperation that remains unaffected by the slump in relations between the countries and Washington´s sanctions.

Currently on the ISS are two cosmonauts from Russia and three NASA astronauts as well as one German astronaut from the European Space Agency

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Europe’s news agencies blast Google, Facebook for ‘plundering’ content

Europe’s news agencies blast Google, Facebook for ‘plundering’ content
CPEC digital information channel fully connected

CPEC digital information channel fully connected
Space station reports ´leak´, crew not in danger

Space station reports ´leak´, crew not in danger
Trump renews attack against technology companies

Trump renews attack against technology companies
Load More load more

Spotlight

Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid

Messi surprised by Ronaldo leaving Madrid
PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Osman Khalid Butt criticises PEMRA for terming content in dramas 'indecent'

Photos & Videos

Aditya Pancholi acquitted in 2015 assault case

Aditya Pancholi acquitted in 2015 assault case
‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’

‘Manikarnika’ controversy: Sonu Sood asks Kangana to stop playing the ‘woman card’
WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

WATCH: Mrs Arif Alvi extols husband's role as a father

Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions

Anushka Sharma blushes when asked about Virat Kohli at ‘Sui Dhaaga’ promotions