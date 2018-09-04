Tue September 04, 2018
Arif Alvi all set to be elected 13th president

Properties abroad: SC told Pakistanis own $150 bn assets in UAE

PTI's opportunity in the former Fata

The exiled

China has provided $5 bn loan, $2 bn grant for CPEC, Senate body told

Laws to curb money laundering to be amended

Pak graduate inspires UK's top 100 future lawyers

Three suspected terrorists killed in Karachi encounter

Electricity price increased by Rs2 per unit

Country Partnership Strategy 2019-21: ADB commits $6 billion in financing for infrastructure uplifts

World

Web Desk
September 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 4, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a curious day and a bit tough to handle. You might be full of wonderful, creative ideas at work; nevertheless, it’s best if you don’t agree to anything important. Not today. Just explore the mental landscape.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

Artists and anyone involved in a creative project will make great strides today, because it’s easy to think outside of the box. You’re innovative and original. Enjoy playful times with children.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

Family events can be fun, relaxed and extremely jovial. People are big-hearted and easygoing today. Do entertain at home.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Although you’re full of creative ideas today, and conversations with others are bursting with enthusiasm and originality, don’t agree to anything important. Just enjoy the moment.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a poor day for major expenditures. Don’t spend money on any-thing except food. Be careful. Just goof off today.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You feel lighthearted and friendly with everyone today, which is why it’s a great day to schmooze. Others will be attracted to your enthusiasm.

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be more in touch with your psychic powers than usual today. You certainly will feel interested in esoteric, hidden subjects and anything mysterious.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Conversations with others will be spontaneously open and frank today. People feel unusually trusting. Plus, they feel very casual and willing to shrug things off.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Keep all discussions with authority figures at a lighthearted level today. Don’t volunteer for anything, and don’t agree to any important commitments.

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Travel plans are a bit loosey-goosey today. However, this is a great day to meet people from other cultures or travel for pleasure. You might feel inspired by other cultures, philosophies and belief systems.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a poor day to discuss inheritances, wills, insurance matters, taxes and debt. Don’t agree to how anything should be shared today. Keep treading water.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Relations with others will be casual, maybe slightly confusing, but on the whole, quite pleasant today. Be careful that you don’t bite off more than you can chew. Easy does it. And if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

