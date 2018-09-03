Mon September 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit

Bureaucracy’s Rotation Policy: First test of IK’s resolve to uphold merit
COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters

COAS General Bajwa calls on PM Imran, discusses security matters
Public projects

Public projects
The exiled

The exiled
Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed

Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed
KP CM for prompt action to check dengue outbreak

KP CM for prompt action to check dengue outbreak
Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

Legislative agenda resolutions deferred in Senate to discuss alleged election rigging

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’

‘Pakistan differs with US on Indian role in Afghanistan’
Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian

Shehla Raza deletes controversial tweet regarding Atif R Mian
Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Pakistan girds for 'exchanges' with Pompeo as U.S. halts military funding

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!

The Plant for Pakistan is a campaign initiated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which is a 10 billion tree 2018 drive that was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

However, ‘Plant for Pakistan’ took it to twitter while sharing the’ Green Pakistan day’ progress reported by provinces and territories.

Sindh reportedly has plantation of 809,822 trees where as KPK stands on the second spot with 770,000 saplings planted so far. 

As many as 83,800 plants are planted in Gilgit Baltistan and approximately 58, 000 saplings are planted in Islamabad. Notably, this drive led to plantation of 30,000 trees in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The manifesto of the campaign is to encourage people, communities, organizations, business and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees to bring about a green revolution.

Moreover, Climate change is one of the main issues that PM Imran's government aims to tackle through initiatives like tree plantation.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Three accused in Sharjeel Memon alcohol case released on bail

Three accused in Sharjeel Memon alcohol case released on bail
ADB $100 Million Loan to Address Water Shortages in Balochistan's Farmlands

ADB $100 Million Loan to Address Water Shortages in Balochistan's Farmlands
Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed

Presidential election on Tuesday, preparations completed
ADB assures cooperation with BISP for social protection in Pakistan

ADB assures cooperation with BISP for social protection in Pakistan
Load More load more

Spotlight

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha

India building world’s biggest statue taller than China’s Spring Temple Buddha
PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!

PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!
UAE announces first astronauts to go to space

UAE announces first astronauts to go to space
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas to get married next year: reports
After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande

After Twitter outburst, Aretha Franklin funeral bishop apologizes for ´groping´ Ariana Grande
Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday

Fans remember Junaid Jamshed on 54th birthday
Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’

Ranveer Singh ranked 2018’s best actor for ‘Padmaavat’