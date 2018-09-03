PM launched campaign 'Plant for Pakistan' is well under way!

The Plant for Pakistan is a campaign initiated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government which is a 10 billion tree 2018 drive that was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday.

However, ‘Plant for Pakistan’ took it to twitter while sharing the’ Green Pakistan day’ progress reported by provinces and territories.

Sindh reportedly has plantation of 809,822 trees where as KPK stands on the second spot with 770,000 saplings planted so far.

As many as 83,800 plants are planted in Gilgit Baltistan and approximately 58, 000 saplings are planted in Islamabad. Notably, this drive led to plantation of 30,000 trees in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The manifesto of the campaign is to encourage people, communities, organizations, business and industry, civil society and government to collectively plant trees to bring about a green revolution.

Moreover, Climate change is one of the main issues that PM Imran's government aims to tackle through initiatives like tree plantation.



