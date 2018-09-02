Sun September 02, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan

Pentagon cancels $300 million aid to Pakistan
War to the knife

War to the knife
Remember the missing

Remember the missing
Exercising for peace

Exercising for peace
Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P

Ali Raza Abidi resigns from basic membership of MQM-P
Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC

Tahira Safdar sworn in as first female chief justice of BHC
Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan

Patwaris are more powerful than DCs, even in Naya Pakistan
‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’

‘IGP, RPO didn’t ask Gondal to apologise to Maneka’
PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council

PM constitutes Economic Advisory Council
GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

GovtOfPunjab twitter account is not deleted yet?

Sports

AFP
September 2, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sharapova lights up US Open again with win over Ostapenko

New York: Maria Sharapova´s love affair with New York nights continued Saturday as the 2006 US Open champion swept past 10th-seeded Jelena Ostapenko and into the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

Sharapova is now undefeated in 22 night matches at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

"There´s no doubt I feed off this energy," Sharapova said. "We all spend so much time on the back courts with our teams practicing.

"When you get a chance to come out here why not give everything that you have."

After some shaky moments in her first two matches, Sharapova charged through the opening set, aided by 27 unforced errors from 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko.

Ostapenko cut that down in the second, but she couldn´t halt five-time Grand Slam winner Sharapova, aiming to bounce back from a first-round loss at Wimbledon this year that was followed by injury withdrawals from tournaments in San Jose and Cincinnati.

Sharapova next faces Spain´s Carla Suarez Navarro, who ousted sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

I´d do it again, says Mbappe after red card

I´d do it again, says Mbappe after red card
Buttler´s fifty leaves India with tough run chase

Buttler´s fifty leaves India with tough run chase
Root falls as England reach 152-5 at tea on third day

Root falls as England reach 152-5 at tea on third day
Shami seals fine session for India as England´s batsmen struggle again

Shami seals fine session for India as England´s batsmen struggle again
Load More load more

Spotlight

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video

ASF’s wrath falls over female staffer for dance video
Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Karan Johar left speechless by Pakistani doppelganger

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey

Pakistan deprived of bronze by India in Asian Games hockey
Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Barefoot 11: Javed Akhtar pens down his first web series

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

He never wanted to work under a woman: Kangana Ranaut on Sonu Sood's exit from 'Manikarnika'

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’

Chris Hemsworth to go to India for Netflix debut ‘Dhaka’
This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!

This 1 million Lego pieces' Bugatti Chiron stuns all!