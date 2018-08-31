Fri August 31, 2018
Web Desk
August 31, 2018

Pakistan Navy helicopter crashes into Arabian Sea leaving one martyred

KARACHI: A Pakistan Navy helicopter crashed into the Arabian Sea leaving one of the crew members martyred on Friday.

As per Pakistan Navy’s spokesperson, the helicopter had been on routine operation when it crashed into the Arabian Sea and left at least one of the naval airmen martyred.

It was further revealed that the cause behind the aircraft’s descend is under probe and as of now remains unknown.

A similar incident had occurred last month as well, where a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) helicopter had crashed at the Bacha Khan Airport in Peshawar, leaving two of the four passengers wounded. 

