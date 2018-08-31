WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

A video showcasing a woman delivering news while she copies few famous anchorpersons of ‘Geo News’ while adopting an unfamiliar and peculiar way of reading headlines has gone viral over the internet.

The woman while twirling and swaying around lip-syncs to anchorpersons reading out headlines.

The video got numerous likes in a nick of time as it got shared from various social media platforms. The viewers enjoyed the dramatic element added to something as serious as reading news headlines.

This clip aroused laughter and giggles in whoever has seen it.