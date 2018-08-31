Fri August 31, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest

After Pak protest: Dutch lawmaker cancels caricature contest
A return to Gandhi for the Congress

A return to Gandhi for the Congress
The old man’s Pakistan

The old man’s Pakistan
Going the way of China

Going the way of China
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push

CLSA heads back to Pakistan in China Belt and Road push
Nawaz's lawyer accuses judge of ‘record tampering’

Nawaz's lawyer accuses judge of ‘record tampering’
Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Indus Waters Treaty: India rejects Pakistan’s stance on Chenab River projects

Pakistan

Web Desk
August 31, 2018

Share

Advertisement

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

A video showcasing a woman delivering news while she copies few famous anchorpersons of ‘Geo News’ while adopting an unfamiliar and peculiar way of reading headlines has gone viral over the internet. 

The woman while twirling  and swaying around lip-syncs to anchorpersons reading out headlines.

The video got numerous likes in a nick of time as it got shared from various social media platforms. The viewers enjoyed the dramatic element added to something as serious as reading news headlines.

This clip aroused laughter and giggles in whoever has seen it.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

MQM workers sentenced to death in Zahra Shahid murder

MQM workers sentenced to death in Zahra Shahid murder
CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case

CJP Nisar hears DPO Pakpattan transfer case
Blasphemous cartoon contest issue resolved due to efforts of Pakistan: Qureshi

Blasphemous cartoon contest issue resolved due to efforts of Pakistan: Qureshi
Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis

Punjab information minister apologises for his obscene remarks about Nargis
Load More load more

Spotlight

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0

Pakistan out of the Asian Games hockey final as Japan wins 1-0
Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk

Federer, Djokovic through as storm rages over umpire´s Kyrgios pep-talk
Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Karan Johar thinks Ranbir Kapoor will make the best husband in the world!

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' is Bollywood's first movie to release in Saudi Arabia

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

WATCH: Bizarre way of reading headlines goes viral

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?