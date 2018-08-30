Thu August 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan

Pakistan is destined to rise, says PM Imran Khan
Crisis of command

Crisis of command
The right model

The right model
Simplicity with a twist

Simplicity with a twist
PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter

PTI’s Naeem ul Haq issues clarification on PM’s use of helicopter
Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl

Presidential election: ECP approves nominations of Alvi, Aitzaz, Fazl
CJP Nisar takes suo moto notice of Maneka-DPO Pakpattan issue

CJP Nisar takes suo moto notice of Maneka-DPO Pakpattan issue
UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon

UK's Caroline Drew wins first-ever International Karakoram Marathon
PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

PCB names 18 players in Asia Cup training camp

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

ECP asks overseas Pakistanis for registration by 15th Sept to cast vote in by-elections

World

Web Desk
August 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan partakes in Chengdu International Auto Show 2018

Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu on Thursday lauded Pakistan’s automobile sector for its rapid modernization and for attracting foreign investment on its participation for Chengdu International Auto Show.

Citing the rising demand of automobiles, CG Mudassir Tipu introduced that Pakistan government has announced Automotive Development Policy (2016-21) which is very competitive and provides numerous incentives to foreign investors.

The CG encouraged Chinese and Europeans entrepreneurs, attending the show, to explore Pakistan’s automobile industry and invest in its future.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on the day, Dr Thomas Meurers, General Manager of German Association of the Automotive Industry Office China (VDA) also addressed his likings for Pakistan’s Automotive Policy and encouraged participants to explore potential of Pakistan’s automotive industry.

Apart from members of Chinese government, leading businessmen, major international companies, and representatives of foreign mission based in West of China, a high-level delegation from Pakistan attended the Auto Show.

It included Azhar Ali Dahar, DG Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP); Iftikhar Ahmed CEO Risan Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Mumshad Ali, CEO, R.K.Gears; Salman Saleem, Director National Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd.; Asif Usman Khan, Deputy Director Board of Investment; and Asim Ayaz Deputy General Manager, Ministry of Industries.

In separate breakout sessions, Pakistani delegates also briefed the participants about Pakistan’s automobile industry as well as its tax regime and policy incentives that have evolved the country as an appealing hub for investment in the auto sector.

The delegation also met leading members of China’s automobile industry who demonstrated keen interest to enter into JV’s with Pakistan’s companies.

The Chengdu Motor Show is a two-decade-long international trade fair for automobiles and accessories, being held in Chengdu this year.

It is one of the most popular and attractive fairs in China's automotive industry that attracts leading car brands from all over the world. The annual motor show sets trends and gives the automotive industry a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and understanding cutting-edge ideas.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Iran still abiding by nuclear deal terms: IAEA

Iran still abiding by nuclear deal terms: IAEA
Indian troops arrest son of Kashmiri leader Syed Salahuddin in IoK

Indian troops arrest son of Kashmiri leader Syed Salahuddin in IoK
Archbishop who called on Pope to resign says corruption reaches the top

Archbishop who called on Pope to resign says corruption reaches the top
Suu Kyi should have ´resigned´ over Myanmar crackdown: UN rights chief

Suu Kyi should have ´resigned´ over Myanmar crackdown: UN rights chief
Load More load more

Spotlight

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please

Dear Imran Khan, use a helicopter as you may please
Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters

Amitabh Bachchan’s recent blog slams back on haters
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Photos & Videos

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time

Gwadar’s first female vlogger taking patriarchy down – one video at a time
Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?

Has Ed Sheeran secretly tied the knot with fiancée Cherry Seaborn?
Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free

Nawazuddin Siddiqui did film 'Manto' for Re.1, others for free
Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response

Katrina, Salman's mother embrace each other: Arpita Khan creates confusion with response