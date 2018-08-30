Pakistan partakes in Chengdu International Auto Show 2018

Pakistan’s Consul General to Chengdu on Thursday lauded Pakistan’s automobile sector for its rapid modernization and for attracting foreign investment on its participation for Chengdu International Auto Show.



Citing the rising demand of automobiles, CG Mudassir Tipu introduced that Pakistan government has announced Automotive Development Policy (2016-21) which is very competitive and provides numerous incentives to foreign investors.

The CG encouraged Chinese and Europeans entrepreneurs, attending the show, to explore Pakistan’s automobile industry and invest in its future.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on the day, Dr Thomas Meurers, General Manager of German Association of the Automotive Industry Office China (VDA) also addressed his likings for Pakistan’s Automotive Policy and encouraged participants to explore potential of Pakistan’s automotive industry.

Apart from members of Chinese government, leading businessmen, major international companies, and representatives of foreign mission based in West of China, a high-level delegation from Pakistan attended the Auto Show.

It included Azhar Ali Dahar, DG Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP); Iftikhar Ahmed CEO Risan Engineering Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Mumshad Ali, CEO, R.K.Gears; Salman Saleem, Director National Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd.; Asif Usman Khan, Deputy Director Board of Investment; and Asim Ayaz Deputy General Manager, Ministry of Industries.

In separate breakout sessions, Pakistani delegates also briefed the participants about Pakistan’s automobile industry as well as its tax regime and policy incentives that have evolved the country as an appealing hub for investment in the auto sector.

The delegation also met leading members of China’s automobile industry who demonstrated keen interest to enter into JV’s with Pakistan’s companies.

The Chengdu Motor Show is a two-decade-long international trade fair for automobiles and accessories, being held in Chengdu this year.

It is one of the most popular and attractive fairs in China's automotive industry that attracts leading car brands from all over the world. The annual motor show sets trends and gives the automotive industry a platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and understanding cutting-edge ideas.