Young Pakistani makes world record in O-level exam

CHINIOT: An-eight-year-old resident of Chenab, Qamar Muneer Akbar marked his place in world records by acing in O-levels Chemistry exam. Akbar, who already had six world records under his belt, added another title to his name by bringing seventh record to Pakistan.



The title was previously held by Akbar’s sister, Sitara, who set a world record by passing O-level Chemistry at the age of nine in 2011. However, at the age of 10, she had first set record for passing O-level Biology.

Later, at the age of 11, she had gone on to set a new record for Pakistan after she passed O-level English, Mathematics and Science.

Speaking to Geo News, Akbar stated he wants to make his country proud, adding the only way for the country to change is to make quality education public for all.